Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Short Interest Up 22.6% in September

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 675,900 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the September 15th total of 551,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of SLRX stock opened at $0.85 on Monday. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.80.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 68.95% and a negative net margin of 195.34%. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.00% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

