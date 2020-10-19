First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Short Interest Up 22.7% in September

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the September 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $32,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $32,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $206,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $221,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FNY opened at $57.55 on Monday. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th.

