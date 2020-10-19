Brokers Set Expectations for Owens Corning’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OC)

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Owens Corning in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

OC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Owens Corning from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Owens Corning from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet raised Owens Corning from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.90.

Shares of OC opened at $75.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.05 and a 200 day moving average of $56.47. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $76.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $179,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $342,723.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,874. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. FMR LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 41.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,951,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,322,000 after buying an additional 1,156,913 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 23.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,871,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,607,000 after purchasing an additional 912,622 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $37,860,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 332.5% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 834,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,521,000 after purchasing an additional 641,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 197.5% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 914,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,015,000 after purchasing an additional 607,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Earnings History and Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Vita Mobile Systems, Inc. Short Interest Up 22.4% in September
Vita Mobile Systems, Inc. Short Interest Up 22.4% in September
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
AB SKF Short Interest Up 22.5% in September
AB SKF Short Interest Up 22.5% in September
Marchex, Inc. Sees Large Growth in Short Interest
Marchex, Inc. Sees Large Growth in Short Interest
GMO Internet Inc. Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
GMO Internet Inc. Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Short Interest in Monocle Acquisition Co. Increases By 22.6%
Short Interest in Monocle Acquisition Co. Increases By 22.6%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report