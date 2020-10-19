Brokers Set Expectations for Owens Corning’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Owens Corning in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

OC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Owens Corning from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Owens Corning from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet raised Owens Corning from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.90.

Shares of OC opened at $75.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.05 and a 200 day moving average of $56.47. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $76.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $179,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $342,723.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,874. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. FMR LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 41.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,951,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,322,000 after buying an additional 1,156,913 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 23.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,871,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,607,000 after purchasing an additional 912,622 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $37,860,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 332.5% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 834,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,521,000 after purchasing an additional 641,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 197.5% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 914,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,015,000 after purchasing an additional 607,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.