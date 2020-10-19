Analysts Issue Forecasts for RLI Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for RLI in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 16th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.40. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

RLI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of RLI from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of RLI from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

NYSE RLI opened at $84.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.31. RLI has a 52-week low of $66.02 and a 52-week high of $99.93.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.30. RLI had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $225.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.31 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in RLI during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in RLI by 867.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in RLI during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in RLI during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $114,941.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,863 shares of company stock worth $891,667. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

