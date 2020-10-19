Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Boston Properties, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BXP)

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Boston Properties in a research note issued on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.08 EPS.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.03). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $654.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BXP. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Truist lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.47.

Boston Properties stock opened at $77.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.00. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $71.57 and a 52-week high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a current ratio of 7.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6,179.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,670,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,538 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,988,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,712 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $85,906,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,915,354,000 after acquiring an additional 829,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 423.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 916,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,826,000 after acquiring an additional 741,456 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Earnings History and Estimates for Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Short Interest in Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. Expands By 22.3%
Short Interest in Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. Expands By 22.3%
Short Interest in Sydney Airport Limited Expands By 22.3%
Short Interest in Sydney Airport Limited Expands By 22.3%
Shoprite Holdings Limited Short Interest Up 22.2% in September
Shoprite Holdings Limited Short Interest Up 22.2% in September
Hexagon AB Short Interest Update
Hexagon AB Short Interest Update
Dassault Systèmes SE Short Interest Update
Dassault Systèmes SE Short Interest Update
Short Interest in Essent Group Ltd Expands By 22.3%
Short Interest in Essent Group Ltd Expands By 22.3%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report