Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Boston Properties, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Boston Properties in a research note issued on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.08 EPS.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.03). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $654.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BXP. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Truist lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.47.

Boston Properties stock opened at $77.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.00. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $71.57 and a 52-week high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a current ratio of 7.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6,179.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,670,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,538 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,988,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,712 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $85,906,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,915,354,000 after acquiring an additional 829,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 423.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 916,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,826,000 after acquiring an additional 741,456 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

