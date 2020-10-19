Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Issued By William Blair

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kemper in a research report issued on Friday, October 16th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. William Blair also issued estimates for Kemper’s FY2021 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Kemper’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Kemper from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

NYSE KMPR opened at $65.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Kemper has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $85.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 8,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $740,682.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,820 shares in the company, valued at $488,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 12,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $1,036,969.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,118.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Kemper during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Kemper during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Kemper in the first quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

