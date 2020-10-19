Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Increased to $575.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Charter Communications from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Nomura raised Charter Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $632.46.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $633.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $129.89 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $620.04 and a 200 day moving average of $552.74. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $345.67 and a 52 week high of $663.70.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total transaction of $43,032,763.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,375 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $3,697,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,115,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,782 shares of company stock worth $56,565,326 in the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,870,000 after purchasing an additional 222,339 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,320,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,685,000 after acquiring an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,151,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,110,000 after acquiring an additional 55,552 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Charter Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 920,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 916,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,566,000 after purchasing an additional 142,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

