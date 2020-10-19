Analyzing NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) & CynergisTek (NASDAQ:CTEK)

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) and CynergisTek (NYSE:CTEK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.6% of NEWTEK Business Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of CynergisTek shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of NEWTEK Business Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of CynergisTek shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NEWTEK Business Services and CynergisTek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NEWTEK Business Services 44.30% 18.93% 7.74% CynergisTek -29.05% -18.33% -14.95%

Volatility and Risk

NEWTEK Business Services has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CynergisTek has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NEWTEK Business Services and CynergisTek’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NEWTEK Business Services $59.29 million 6.52 $41.13 million $2.33 7.94 CynergisTek $21.36 million 0.77 $14.89 million N/A N/A

NEWTEK Business Services has higher revenue and earnings than CynergisTek.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for NEWTEK Business Services and CynergisTek, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NEWTEK Business Services 0 2 0 0 2.00 CynergisTek 0 0 0 0 N/A

NEWTEK Business Services presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.51%. Given NEWTEK Business Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NEWTEK Business Services is more favorable than CynergisTek.

Summary

NEWTEK Business Services beats CynergisTek on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments. Under debt investments, it focuses on first lien loans, which have terms of 1 to 25 years; second lien loans, which have terms of 5 to 25 years, and unsecured loans, which are provided to meet short-term funding needs and are repaid within 6 to 12 months. It operates through Electronic Payment Processing, Managed Technology Solutions, Small Business Finance, and Capcos segments. The company originates small business administration loans for the purpose of acquiring commercial real estate, machinery, equipment, and inventory, as well as to refinance debt and fund franchises, working capital, and business acquisitions; and offers small business loan servicing and consulting services to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and various other financial institutions, as well as provides management services. Its electronic payment processing services include credit and debit card processing, check approval, ancillary processing equipment and software to merchants, eCommerce, electronic solutions to accept non-cash payments, check conversion, remote deposit capture, ACH processing, and electronic gift and loyalty card programs. The company also provides Website hosting, dedicated server, and cloud hosting services; Web design and development; Internet marketing; data storage and backup and other related services; and ecommerce services, such as payment processing, online shopping cart tools, Website design and Web related services; Accounts Receivable Financing, and The Secure Gateway. In addition, it offers Newtek Advantage, a mobile, real-time operating platform enabling a business to access data on a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or PC for eCommerce, credit/debit transactions, Website statistics, payroll, insurance, and business loans. Further, the company sells personal, commercial, and health/benefits lines of insurance products; and payroll management processing and employee tax filing services. It has strategic alliances with American International Group, CTAA, Navy Federal Credit Union, Credit Union National Association, Pershing, and others to provide agent services to small business clients. The firm seeks to invest in New York and Louisiana area. The firm seeks to invest $0.3 million to $3 million in businesses. It provides small business terms loans ranging from $0.05 million to $10 million. The firm also provides account receivable financing ranging from $0.05 million to $1.5 million. It also provides $0.05 million to $10 million financing to owner occupied real estate businesses whose average net income over the last 2 years must not exceed $2.5 million. Newtek Business Services Corp., formerly known as Newtek Business Services Inc., was incorporated on August 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York with additional offices in Garden City, New York; Miami, Florida; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; New Orleans, Louisiana; and New York, New York.

About CynergisTek

CynergisTek, Inc. provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company offers assessment and audit, technical testing, program development and remediation, and monitoring and advisory services. It serves primarily healthcare industry, as well as education, financial services, government, Internet and media, and manufacturing industries under the CynergisTek, Redspin, and Backbone Consultants brand names. The company was formerly known as Auxilio, Inc. and changed its name to CynergisTek, Inc. in September 2017. CynergisTek, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Austin, Texas.

