Head-To-Head Survey: Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Translate Bio alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Translate Bio and Axcella Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio 0 0 8 0 3.00 Axcella Health 0 1 7 0 2.88

Translate Bio presently has a consensus price target of $30.57, indicating a potential upside of 93.37%. Axcella Health has a consensus price target of $13.60, indicating a potential upside of 182.16%. Given Axcella Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Axcella Health is more favorable than Translate Bio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Translate Bio and Axcella Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio $7.80 million 150.49 -$113.29 million ($1.84) -8.59 Axcella Health N/A N/A -$59.04 million ($3.55) -1.36

Axcella Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Translate Bio. Translate Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axcella Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Translate Bio has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axcella Health has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.0% of Translate Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Axcella Health shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Translate Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Axcella Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Translate Bio and Axcella Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio -393.56% -54.90% -28.46% Axcella Health N/A -90.28% -61.05%

Summary

Translate Bio beats Axcella Health on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood. The company was formerly known as Newco LS16, Inc. and changed its name to Axcella Health Inc. in June 2016. Axcella Health Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.