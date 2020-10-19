Barrington Research Raises WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target to $76.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price target upped by Barrington Research from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WNS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on WNS from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WNS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WNS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on WNS from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.50.

NYSE WNS opened at $62.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.45. WNS has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.17 and its 200-day moving average is $55.94.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. WNS had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $214.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that WNS will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,973,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,436,000 after buying an additional 650,148 shares during the period. Nalanda India Equity Fund Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 18.6% during the second quarter. Nalanda India Equity Fund Ltd now owns 2,136,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,468,000 after purchasing an additional 335,610 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 33.5% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,650,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,933,000 after purchasing an additional 414,514 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 6.3% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,720,000 after purchasing an additional 93,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 4.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,209,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,501,000 after purchasing an additional 48,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

