Mizuho Raises Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Price Target to $25.00

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Veoneer from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veoneer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Veoneer in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a hold rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Veoneer from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Veoneer from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Get Veoneer alerts:

Shares of Veoneer stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34. Veoneer has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 29.33% and a negative net margin of 37.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Veoneer will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Veoneer by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Veoneer by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Veoneer by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 59,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Veoneer by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.