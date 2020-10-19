VF (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at Cowen

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its price target upped by Cowen from $64.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on VF from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on VF from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on VF from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on VF from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised VF from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.37.

VF stock opened at $75.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.54 and its 200 day moving average is $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20. VF has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that VF will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. VF’s dividend payout ratio is 71.64%.

In related news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,405.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in VF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in VF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in VF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 11,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 172,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in VF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

