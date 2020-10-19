Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viela Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering treatments for autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Viela Bio Inc. is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Viela Bio from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Viela Bio in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Viela Bio from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Viela Bio from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:VIE opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.36. Viela Bio has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.66.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIE. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viela Bio by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Viela Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Viela Bio by 276.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Viela Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Viela Bio by 235.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

