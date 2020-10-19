Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Raised to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twitter from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Twitter from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Twitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Twitter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $45.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.96. Twitter has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $48.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Twitter will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $63,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $336,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,948 shares of company stock worth $2,787,595 in the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 200,394 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,093,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $92,165,000 after buying an additional 231,300 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 81,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 27,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

