Head to Head Comparison: inTEST (NYSE:INTT) & Cohu (NYSE:COHU)

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) and inTEST (NYSE:INTT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cohu and inTEST’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohu $583.33 million 1.37 -$69.70 million ($0.21) -91.10 inTEST $60.66 million 0.77 $2.32 million $0.34 13.24

inTEST has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cohu. Cohu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than inTEST, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Cohu has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, inTEST has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cohu and inTEST, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohu 0 0 7 0 3.00 inTEST 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cohu currently has a consensus target price of $22.29, suggesting a potential upside of 16.50%. Given Cohu’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cohu is more favorable than inTEST.

Profitability

This table compares Cohu and inTEST’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohu -8.75% 0.11% 0.05% inTEST 0.75% 3.68% 2.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Cohu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of inTEST shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Cohu shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of inTEST shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

inTEST beats Cohu on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Semiconductor Test and Inspection Equipment; and PCB Test Equipment. The company provides semiconductor ATE for wafer level and device package testing; various test handlers, including pick-and-place, turret, gravity, strip, and MEMS for testing and thermal sub-systems that include temperature control of the integrated circuit during the testing process. It also offers bare board PCB test systems to test pre-assembly PCBs; flying probe and grid testers; interface products comprising test contactors and probe pins; spares and kits; and a range of device dedication kits that enable handlers to process various semiconductor packages. In addition, the company provides various parts and labor warranties on test and handling systems, and instruments; and training on the maintenance and operation of its systems. It markets its products through direct sales force and independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Cohu Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Cohu, Inc. in 1972. Cohu, Inc. was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream products that are used in the semi market as a stand-alone temperature management tool, or in various electronic test applications; ThermoChambers; Thermal Platforms; Thermonics temperature conditioning products that provide tempered gas or fluid to enable customers to maintain desired thermal conditions within their tool or process; and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems for annealing, bonding, brazing, curing, forging, heat treating, melting, shrink-fitting, soldering, and testing. The EMS segment provides in2, Cobal, and LS series manipulators that hold various test heads and enable an operator to reposition a test head for alternate use with various probers or handlers on a test floor; and docking hardware products, which protect the interface contacts and ensure proper repeatable and precise alignment between the test head's interface board and the prober's probing assembly or the handler's test socket. This segment also offers tester interfaces that provide electrical connections between the tester and the wafer prober or integrated circuit (IC) handler to carry the electrical signals between the tester and the probe card on the prober or the test socket on the handler. Its products are used in production testing of wafers and specialized packaged ICs in back-end testing by semiconductor manufacturers. The company markets and sells its products to semiconductor manufacturers, semiconductor test subcontractors, third-party foundries, test and assembly providers, and original equipment manufacturers. inTEST Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

