Contrasting China Networks International (OTCMKTS:CNWHF) & IZEA Worldwide (OTCMKTS:IZEA)

China Networks International (OTCMKTS:CNWHF) and IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get China Networks International alerts:

This table compares China Networks International and IZEA Worldwide’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Networks International N/A N/A -$50,000.00 N/A N/A IZEA Worldwide $18.96 million 2.37 -$7.29 million ($0.29) -3.20

China Networks International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IZEA Worldwide.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for China Networks International and IZEA Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Networks International 0 0 0 0 N/A IZEA Worldwide 0 1 1 0 2.50

IZEA Worldwide has a consensus target price of $0.50, suggesting a potential downside of 46.06%. Given IZEA Worldwide’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IZEA Worldwide is more favorable than China Networks International.

Risk and Volatility

China Networks International has a beta of -13.86, suggesting that its share price is 1,486% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IZEA Worldwide has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of IZEA Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of China Networks International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of IZEA Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares China Networks International and IZEA Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Networks International N/A N/A N/A IZEA Worldwide -62.98% -48.81% -29.34%

Summary

IZEA Worldwide beats China Networks International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Networks International Company Profile

China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it provided broadcast television advertising services in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution. It primarily sells social sponsorship and content campaigns through sales team and self-service platforms, as well as through distribution relationships, such as resellers, affiliates, and white label partners. The company was formerly known as IZEA, Inc. and changed its name to IZEA Worldwide, Inc. in August 2018. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for China Networks International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Networks International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.