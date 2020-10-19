Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) & Affinity Networks (NASDAQ:AFFN) Head to Head Analysis

Affinity Networks (OTCMKTS:AFFN) and Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Affinity Networks alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Affinity Networks and Iridium Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affinity Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Iridium Communications 0 0 4 0 3.00

Iridium Communications has a consensus target price of $30.67, indicating a potential upside of 9.37%. Given Iridium Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Iridium Communications is more favorable than Affinity Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Affinity Networks and Iridium Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affinity Networks N/A N/A N/A Iridium Communications -29.87% -3.97% -1.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.2% of Iridium Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Iridium Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Affinity Networks and Iridium Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affinity Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Iridium Communications $560.44 million 6.63 -$162.00 million ($0.63) -44.51

Affinity Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Iridium Communications.

Summary

Iridium Communications beats Affinity Networks on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Affinity Networks

Affinity Networks, Inc. engages in the development and implementation of electronic solutions. The company's services include systems integration and development, broadband wireless networking, Internet/intranet and database software, emergency preparedness planning, network security and management, Internet portal development, communication network engineering, critical infrastructure mapping, simulation and modeling, asset tracking and management, biometric systems/information assurance, geographic information systems, digital surveillance and security systems, and IT staff augmentation and support. It serves government and commercial customers primarily in the healthcare, homeland security, law enforcement, and transportation sectors. The company was formerly known as Satelinx International, Inc. and changed its name to Affinity Networks, Inc. in August 2007. Affinity Networks is based in Arlington, Virginia.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services. It also provides other services, such as inbound connections from the public switched telephone network, short message, subscriber identity module, activation, customer reactivation, and other peripheral services. In addition, the company offers voice and data solutions comprising personnel tracking devices; asset tracking devices for equipment, vehicles, and aircrafts; beyond-line-of-sight aircraft communications applications; submarine communications applications; specialized communications solutions for high-value individuals; mobile communications and data devices for the military and intelligence community, such as secure satellite handsets, as well as netted voice, messaging, and paging services; and maintenance services for the department of defense's dedicated gateway. Further, it provides satellite handsets, personal connectivity devices, voice and data modems, broadband data devices, and IoT data devices; various accessories for its devices that include batteries, holsters, earbud headphones, portable auxiliary antennas, antenna adaptors, USB data cables, charging units, and others; and engineering and support services. Iridium Communications Inc. sells its products and services to commercial end users through a wholesale distribution network that include service providers, and value-added resellers and manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Iridium Holdings LLC and changed its name to Iridium Communications Inc. in September 2009. Iridium Communications Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Affinity Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affinity Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.