Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) vs. Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) and Kirby (NYSE:KEX) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and Kirby’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwegian Cruise Line -43.46% -4.47% -1.44% Kirby -6.89% 4.45% 2.36%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Norwegian Cruise Line and Kirby, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwegian Cruise Line 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kirby 0 4 3 0 2.43

Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.15%. Kirby has a consensus target price of $69.86, suggesting a potential upside of 77.75%. Given Kirby’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kirby is more favorable than Norwegian Cruise Line.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Kirby shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Kirby shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Norwegian Cruise Line has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kirby has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and Kirby’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwegian Cruise Line $6.46 billion 0.69 $930.23 million $5.09 3.18 Kirby $2.84 billion 0.83 $142.35 million $2.90 13.55

Norwegian Cruise Line has higher revenue and earnings than Kirby. Norwegian Cruise Line is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kirby, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kirby beats Norwegian Cruise Line on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye. As of February 20, 2020, the company had 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths. It distributes its products through retail/travel advisor, international travel advisor, and onboard cruise sales channels, as well as meetings, incentives, and charters. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii. This segment also transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barges; and operates offshore dry-bulk barge and tugboat units that are engaged in the offshore transportation of dry-bulk cargoes in the United States coastal trade. It serves oil refining and petrochemical companies. As of February 22, 2019, this segment owned or operated 1,003 inland tank barges with 21.8 million barrels of capacity, 285 inland towboats, 53 coastal tank barges with 5.1 million barrels of capacity, 50 coastal tugboats, 4 offshore dry-bulk cargo barges, 4 offshore tugboats, and 1 docking tugboat. The company's Distribution and Services segment sells replacement parts; provides service mechanics to overhaul and repair medium-speed and high-speed diesel engines, transmissions, reduction gears, and related oilfield services equipment; rebuilds component parts or diesel engines, transmissions, reduction gears, and related equipment used in oilfield services, marine, mining, power generation, on-highway, and other industrial applications; rents generators, fork lifts, and pumps and compressors; and manufactures and remanufactures pressure pumping units. It serves oilfield service, on-highway transportation, marine transportation, commercial fishing, construction, and power generation companies, as well as oil and gas operators and producers, and the United States government. The company was formerly known as Kirby Exploration Company, Inc. and changed its name to Kirby Corporation in 1990. Kirby Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

