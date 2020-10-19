Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EPAY shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Monday, October 5th.

In related news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $62,173.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,274.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $257,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,536 shares of company stock valued at $3,528,205. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 40.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter valued at $458,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,635 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 393,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $42.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.61. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -195.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $57.22.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.16 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

