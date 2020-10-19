Contrasting Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) & Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) and Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Accel Entertainment has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manchester United has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

37.7% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Manchester United shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.5% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Accel Entertainment and Manchester United, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accel Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00 Manchester United 0 0 1 0 3.00

Accel Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.91%. Manchester United has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.34%. Given Manchester United’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Manchester United is more favorable than Accel Entertainment.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Accel Entertainment and Manchester United’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accel Entertainment $424.39 million 2.20 -$5.86 million ($0.09) -123.56 Manchester United $830.29 million 0.67 $24.43 million $0.32 43.16

Manchester United has higher revenue and earnings than Accel Entertainment. Accel Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manchester United, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Accel Entertainment and Manchester United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accel Entertainment N/A -40.12% -4.78% Manchester United -1.58% 0.20% 0.06%

Summary

Manchester United beats Accel Entertainment on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc. engages in distributed gaming operations in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video gaming terminals, slot machines, and redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, as well as other amusement devices, such as jukeboxes, dartboards, pool tables, pinball machines, and other related entertainment equipment in authorized non- casino locations comprising restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 11,164 video gaming terminals across 2,353 locations in the State of Illinois. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand. The company also markets and sells sports apparel, training and leisure wear, and other clothing featuring the Manchester United brand; and sells other licensed products, such as coffee mugs and bed spreads featuring the Manchester United brand and trademarks, as well as distributes these products through Manchester United branded retail centers and e-commerce platforms, and through the company's partners' wholesale distribution channels. In addition, it distributes live football content directly, as well as through commercial partners; broadcasts television rights relating to the Premier League, Union of European Football Associations competitions, and other competitions; and delivers Manchester United programming through MUTV television channel to territories worldwide. Further, the company offers a direct to consumer subscription mobile application in 167 territories; and operates Old Trafford, a sports venue with 74,989 seats. Manchester United plc was founded in 1878 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. Manchester United plc is a subsidiary of Red Football LLC.

