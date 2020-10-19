Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.33.

CLGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corelogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stephens cut Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Corelogic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corelogic in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE CLGX opened at $68.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.54. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. Corelogic has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $69.87.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $477.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.31 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corelogic will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLGX. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Corelogic in the second quarter valued at $282,740,000. Cannae Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Corelogic in the second quarter worth $154,606,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Corelogic in the second quarter worth $67,280,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Corelogic by 5,727.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,015,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,009,000 after purchasing an additional 997,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corelogic by 158.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,339,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,066,000 after purchasing an additional 821,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

