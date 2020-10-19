Delmar Bancorp (NASDAQ:DBCP) versus Associated Banc (NASDAQ:ASB) Head-To-Head Contrast

Delmar Bancorp (NASDAQ:DBCP) and Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Delmar Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Associated Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Associated Banc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Delmar Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Associated Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Associated Banc pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Delmar Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Associated Banc has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Associated Banc is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Delmar Bancorp and Associated Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delmar Bancorp 11.17% 5.27% 0.52% Associated Banc 21.70% 6.88% 0.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Delmar Bancorp and Associated Banc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delmar Bancorp $43.30 million 2.63 $5.90 million N/A N/A Associated Banc $1.55 billion 1.35 $326.79 million $1.97 6.94

Associated Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Delmar Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Delmar Bancorp and Associated Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delmar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Associated Banc 1 8 1 0 2.00

Associated Banc has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.79%. Given Associated Banc’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Associated Banc is more favorable than Delmar Bancorp.

Summary

Associated Banc beats Delmar Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delmar Bancorp

Delmar Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers time deposit, checking, money market, checking, savings, Cash Management, NOW, and IRA accounts; and remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services. The company also provides lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; small business administration loans; term loans; business credit cards; mobile home, boats, RV, and motorcycle loans; purchase and refinance mortgage loans; bridge loans; equipment loans; letters of credit; home equity loans; US department of agriculture loans; new and used car loans; unsecured consumer loans; construction/permanent mortgage loans; and lot loans. In addition, it offers phone and mobile banking; ATM/debit cards; Internet banking and online bill payment services; Merchant services; cash advance services; and ATM services. The company operates 14 branches. Delmar Bancorp was founded in 1896 and is based in Salisbury, Maryland.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications. This segment also provides specialized financial services comprising interest rate risk management, foreign exchange solutions, and commodity hedging. The company's Community, Consumer, and Business segment offers checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay, and money transfer services; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, certificates of deposit, and fixed and variable annuities, as well as full-service, discount, and online investment brokerage; investment advisory services; trust and investment management accounts; and insurance and other related products and services. This segment also engages in the administration of pension, profit-sharing and other employee benefit plans, fiduciary and corporate agency services, and institutional asset management services. Its Risk Management and Shared Services segment provides corporate risk management, credit administration, finance, treasury, operations, and technology services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 248 banking branches serving over 120 communities. Associated Banc-Corp was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

