Head to Head Review: Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) vs. Westwood Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:WHG)

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) and Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Dundee shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Dundee and Westwood Holdings Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dundee $22.06 million 4.72 -$11.55 million N/A N/A Westwood Holdings Group $84.08 million 1.16 $5.91 million N/A N/A

Westwood Holdings Group has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dundee and Westwood Holdings Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dundee 0 0 0 0 N/A Westwood Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Dundee and Westwood Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dundee -474.57% -36.17% -22.82% Westwood Holdings Group 3.08% 2.85% 2.45%

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group beats Dundee on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dundee Company Profile

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises. Dundee Corporation was formerly known as Dundee Bancorp, Inc. Dundee Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Toronto, Canada.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

