Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Shares of Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 506.17 ($6.61).

AUTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 557 ($7.28) to GBX 581 ($7.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt cut shares of Auto Trader Group to an “add” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 545 ($7.12) to GBX 560 ($7.32) in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Auto Trader Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of LON AUTO opened at GBX 582.40 ($7.61) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion and a PE ratio of 26.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 563.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 521.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.71, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.63. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of GBX 308.60 ($4.03) and a one year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02).

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

