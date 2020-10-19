Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 506.17 ($6.61).

AUTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 557 ($7.28) to GBX 581 ($7.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt cut shares of Auto Trader Group to an “add” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 545 ($7.12) to GBX 560 ($7.32) in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Auto Trader Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of LON AUTO opened at GBX 582.40 ($7.61) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion and a PE ratio of 26.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 563.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 521.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.71, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.63. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of GBX 308.60 ($4.03) and a one year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

