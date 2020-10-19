Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.70.

MERC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. CIBC upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of MERC opened at $6.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Mercer International has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $13.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.78.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 28th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -325.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mercer International stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Mercer International worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

