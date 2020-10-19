Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Nabriva Therapeutics from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBRV. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 28.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $980,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 34.1% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 110,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 158.9% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 178,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $0.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.68. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $2.23.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 932.58% and a negative return on equity of 212.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

