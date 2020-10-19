Grainger plc (GRI.L) (LON:GRI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Grainger plc (GRI.L) (LON:GRI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 293 ($3.83).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GRI. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of GRI opened at GBX 284.67 ($3.72) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 306.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 287.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74. The company has a current ratio of 11.65, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74. Grainger plc has a 1-year low of GBX 189.76 ($2.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 341.80 ($4.47).

In other news, insider Vanessa Simms bought 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.84) per share, for a total transaction of £299.88 ($391.80). Also, insider Helen Gordon bought 104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.78) per share, for a total transaction of £300.56 ($392.68).

Grainger plc (GRI.L) Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

