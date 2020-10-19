Grainger plc (GRI.L) (LON:GRI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Grainger plc (GRI.L) (LON:GRI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 293 ($3.83).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GRI. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of GRI opened at GBX 284.67 ($3.72) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 306.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 287.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74. The company has a current ratio of 11.65, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74. Grainger plc has a 1-year low of GBX 189.76 ($2.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 341.80 ($4.47).

In other news, insider Vanessa Simms bought 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.84) per share, for a total transaction of £299.88 ($391.80). Also, insider Helen Gordon bought 104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.78) per share, for a total transaction of £300.56 ($392.68).

Grainger plc (GRI.L) Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Analyst Recommendations for Grainger plc (GRI.L) (LON:GRI)

