Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.82.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th.

Shares of TIF opened at $122.72 on Monday. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $88.42 and a 52-week high of $134.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.98 and its 200-day moving average is $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $747.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIF. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 44,640 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 152,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after purchasing an additional 48,434 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

