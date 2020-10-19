Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CERN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of CERN opened at $74.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. Cerner has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.01.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

In other news, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $520,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 6,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $495,948.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cerner by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,233,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 297.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 19,998 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Cerner by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 339,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 18,519 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,709,000 after purchasing an additional 86,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its position in Cerner by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 773,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,735,000 after purchasing an additional 232,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

