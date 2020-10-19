Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.13.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, June 29th.
In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $664,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,014.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $77,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $897,075. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
GNTX opened at $27.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.13. Gentex has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.83.
Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $229.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.36 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.
About Gentex
Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.
