Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.13.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $664,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,014.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $77,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $897,075. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Gentex by 9.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 253,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after buying an additional 22,680 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 439.2% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 293,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 238,888 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 209,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 4,293.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 58,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

GNTX opened at $27.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.13. Gentex has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.83.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $229.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.36 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

