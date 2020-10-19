Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HPP. Mizuho lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $38.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $198.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 2.37%. Equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Barry Alan Porter purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.09 per share, with a total value of $115,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,625.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 14,872 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 528.1% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 194,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 163,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,461,000 after purchasing an additional 63,190 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 15,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 58.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after buying an additional 211,982 shares in the last quarter.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

