Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Short Interest Down 21.6% in September

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amundi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. CSFB raised shares of Amundi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amundi in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Get Amundi alerts:

Shares of Amundi stock opened at $75.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day moving average of $71.29. Amundi has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $75.00.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Amundi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amundi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.