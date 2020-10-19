Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Short Interest Down 21.6% in September

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amundi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. CSFB raised shares of Amundi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amundi in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of Amundi stock opened at $75.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day moving average of $71.29. Amundi has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $75.00.

Amundi Company Profile

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Amundi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amundi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Hudson Pacific Properties Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Hudson Pacific Properties Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Amundi Short Interest Down 21.6% in September
Amundi Short Interest Down 21.6% in September
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Short Interest Up 21.3% in September
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Short Interest Up 21.3% in September
Brandywine Realty Trust Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research
Brandywine Realty Trust Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research
Aptiv PT Raised to $110.00 at Bank of America
Aptiv PT Raised to $110.00 at Bank of America
AEGON Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
AEGON Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report