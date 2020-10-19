Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Short Interest Up 21.3% in September

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the September 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 91.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ANCTF opened at $34.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.71. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $35.67.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile
Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.