Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Raised to $110.00 at Bank of America

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $63.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aptiv has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.74.

Shares of APTV opened at $98.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.35. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $100.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.23.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 47,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

