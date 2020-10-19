AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AEG. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Monday, August 24th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of AEGON from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of AEG opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. AEGON has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in AEGON by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 74,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 53,909 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AEGON by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 772,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in AEGON by 1,672.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 211,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 199,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in AEGON by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 524,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in AEGON by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 44,658 shares during the period. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AEGON

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

