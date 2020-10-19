LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) Now Covered by Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the industrial goods maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LIQT. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of LiqTech International from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiqTech International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Shares of LIQT stock opened at $7.91 on Thursday. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $9.10.

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in LiqTech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in LiqTech International by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,500 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 22,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LiqTech International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,209 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,548 shares during the period. Finally, North Run Capital LP acquired a new position in LiqTech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,317,000.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.