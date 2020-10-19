FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – DA Davidson raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research report issued on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.60. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.31.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $24.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average is $24.25. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 13,584,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. Insiders purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 135.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 363.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.