FY2020 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.68. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Citigroup’s FY2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $43.19 on Monday. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11.

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 36.3% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 71,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 19,035 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 126.8% in the third quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 107,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 60,094 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 263,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 144,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 55,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

