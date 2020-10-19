Bank of America Co. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BAC. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Shares of BAC opened at $24.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average of $24.25. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 33,902,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. Insiders have purchased a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

