Bank of America Co. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share (NYSE:BAC)

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BAC. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Shares of BAC opened at $24.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average of $24.25. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 33,902,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. Insiders have purchased a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Earnings History and Estimates for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Aptiv PT Raised to $110.00 at Bank of America
Aptiv PT Raised to $110.00 at Bank of America
AEGON Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
AEGON Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
LiqTech International Now Covered by Stephens
LiqTech International Now Covered by Stephens
Air Industries Group Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Air Industries Group Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Co. Boosted by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Co. Boosted by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. Lifted by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. Lifted by Analyst


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report