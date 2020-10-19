FY2020 EPS Estimates for Macerich Co Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MAC)

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Macerich in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macerich’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.70 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAC. TheStreet cut shares of Macerich from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Macerich in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $7.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Macerich has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $28.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 75.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 149,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 64,243 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Macerich by 379.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 84,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 67,182 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,822,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,811,000 after buying an additional 447,029 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 102.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 62,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 31,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.