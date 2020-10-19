Bank of America Co. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BAC. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Shares of BAC opened at $24.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 13,584,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 135.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 363.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $63,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

