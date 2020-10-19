Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Bank of America Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

Bank of America stock opened at $24.24 on Monday. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25. The company has a market cap of $210.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,633,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,902,000 after buying an additional 1,574,233 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,078,000 after buying an additional 7,164,156 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,432,000 after buying an additional 7,218,779 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $350,740,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,090,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,150,000 after buying an additional 349,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 16,424,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,798,144.52. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Earnings History and Estimates for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

