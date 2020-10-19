Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research note issued on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

Bank of America stock opened at $24.24 on Monday. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25. The company has a market cap of $210.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 13,584,301 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. In the last three months, insiders purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.1% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Bank of America by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 265,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 70,704 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 233,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 132,935 shares during the period. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its position in Bank of America by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 992,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

