Brokers Offer Predictions for Bank of America Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. DA Davidson lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.31.

Shares of BAC opened at $24.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 16,424,366 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $397,798,144.52. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 135.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

