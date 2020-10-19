Short Interest in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Decreases By 14.7%

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the September 15th total of 3,260,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 708,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.83, for a total value of $10,564,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,860 shares in the company, valued at $34,668,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.82, for a total transaction of $3,080,650.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,252 shares of company stock worth $22,460,548 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 970,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,264,000 after purchasing an additional 42,452 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at about $148,017,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Align Technology by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 404,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,976,000 after acquiring an additional 69,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Align Technology by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,470,000 after acquiring an additional 228,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valinor Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Valinor Management L.P. now owns 386,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,202,000 after acquiring an additional 184,531 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN opened at $336.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.85. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $343.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 81.50%. The business had revenue of $352.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALGN. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays cut Align Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.54.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

