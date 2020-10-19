Comparing Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) & Espey Mfg. & Electronics (OTCMKTS:ESP)

Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) and Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSE:ESP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Microwave Filter has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Microwave Filter and Espey Mfg. & Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microwave Filter 0 0 0 0 N/A Espey Mfg. & Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.3% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Microwave Filter shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Microwave Filter and Espey Mfg. & Electronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microwave Filter $3.34 million 0.36 -$10,000.00 N/A N/A Espey Mfg. & Electronics $31.53 million 1.34 $1.16 million N/A N/A

Espey Mfg. & Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Microwave Filter.

Profitability

This table compares Microwave Filter and Espey Mfg. & Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microwave Filter N/A N/A N/A Espey Mfg. & Electronics 3.69% 3.74% 3.16%

Summary

Espey Mfg. & Electronics beats Microwave Filter on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microwave Filter

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets. The company also designs waveguide, stripline/microstrip, transmission line, miniature/subminiature, and lumped constant filters. Its configurations include bandpass, highpass, lowpass, bandstop, multiplexers, tunable notch, tunable bandpass, high power filters, amplitude equalized, delay equalized, and filter networks. Microwave Filter Company, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in East Syracuse, New York.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications. It also provides various services that consist of design and development to specification, build to print, design services, design studies, environmental testing services, metal fabrication, painting services, and development of automatic testing equipment. The company serves industrial manufacturers and defense companies, the government of the United States, foreign governments, and foreign electronic equipment companies through its direct sales organization and outside sales representatives. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. was founded in 1928 and is based in Saratoga Springs, New York.

