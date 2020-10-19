Comparing Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) and GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF)

Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) and GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Tauriga Sciences has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GLG Life Tech has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tauriga Sciences and GLG Life Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tauriga Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tauriga Sciences and GLG Life Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tauriga Sciences $230,000.00 24.05 -$3.03 million N/A N/A GLG Life Tech $7.65 million 0.81 -$14.54 million N/A N/A

Tauriga Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GLG Life Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Tauriga Sciences and GLG Life Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tauriga Sciences -1,300.78% -3,557.38% -455.70% GLG Life Tech -196.74% N/A -64.41%

Summary

GLG Life Tech beats Tauriga Sciences on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tauriga Sciences Company Profile

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. produces, licenses, and sells lip balm products under the HerMan brand name. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in New York, New York.

GLG Life Tech Company Profile

GLG Life Tech Corp. engages in the production and supply of natural sweeteners. Its products include stevia extract and monk fruit which can be used in foods, dietary, supplements and cosmetic industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

