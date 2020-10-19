Contrasting Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) & Jardine Strategic (NYSE:JSHLY)

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) and Jardine Strategic (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Granite Construction pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Jardine Strategic pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Granite Construction has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Granite Construction is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Granite Construction and Jardine Strategic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Construction 1 2 0 0 1.67 Jardine Strategic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Granite Construction currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.68%. Given Granite Construction’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Granite Construction is more favorable than Jardine Strategic.

Profitability

This table compares Granite Construction and Jardine Strategic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Construction N/A N/A N/A Jardine Strategic N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.6% of Granite Construction shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Jardine Strategic shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Granite Construction shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Granite Construction has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jardine Strategic has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Granite Construction and Jardine Strategic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Construction $3.32 billion 0.28 $42.41 million N/A N/A Jardine Strategic $40.92 billion 0.54 $2.18 billion N/A N/A

Jardine Strategic has higher revenue and earnings than Granite Construction.

Summary

Granite Construction beats Jardine Strategic on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports. The Water segment focuses on water-related construction and water management solutions, as well as provides trenchless cured-in-place pipe rehabilitation services. The Specialty segment constructs various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, and power projects; and undertakes bid-build, design-build, and construction management/general contractor contracts. The Materials segment focuses on production of aggregates, asphalt, and construction related materials, as well as sanitary and storm water rehabilitation products, such as cured-in-place pipe felt and fiberglass-based lining tubes. The company also engages in the construction of streets, highways, mass transit facilities, trenchless and underground utilities, tunnels, dams, and other infrastructure-related projects. In addition, it performs site preparation and infrastructure services for residential development, energy development, commercial and industrial sites, and other facilities; and provides construction management professional services. The company serves federal agencies, state departments of transportation, local transit authorities, county and city public works departments, school districts and developers, utilities, contractors, landscapers, manufacturers of products requiring aggregate materials, retailers, homeowners, farmers, brokers, and private owners of industrial, commercial, and residential sites. Granite Construction Incorporated was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Watsonville, California.

Jardine Strategic Company Profile

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering and construction, transport services, and insurance broking businesses in Greater China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is also involved in the property investment and development, food retailing, restaurants, hotels, motor vehicles and related activities, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses. The company invests in, develops, leases, and manages commercial and residential properties. In addition, it operates supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, health and beauty stores, home furnishings stores, and restaurants; and 33 hotels and seven residences in 23 countries and territories. Further, the company is involved in motor trading, dairy, construction and energy, information technology, cement production, and infrastructure and logistics businesses. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited.

