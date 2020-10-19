Piper Sandler Comments on Accolade Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Accolade in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.79) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.78). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Accolade’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get Accolade alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ACCD. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $41.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.44. Accolade has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $44.96.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.96 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accolade stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 151,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,896,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.31% of Accolade as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. It offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.