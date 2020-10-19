CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) & Senior (NYSE:SNIRF) Head to Head Survey

CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) and Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CPI Aerostructures and Senior’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPI Aerostructures 0.21% N/A -1.78% Senior N/A N/A N/A

This table compares CPI Aerostructures and Senior’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CPI Aerostructures $87.52 million 0.33 -$4.45 million N/A N/A Senior $1.44 billion 0.17 $66.87 million N/A N/A

Senior has higher revenue and earnings than CPI Aerostructures.

Risk & Volatility

CPI Aerostructures has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senior has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CPI Aerostructures and Senior, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CPI Aerostructures 0 0 0 0 N/A Senior 1 1 0 0 1.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.3% of CPI Aerostructures shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of CPI Aerostructures shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CPI Aerostructures beats Senior on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts. In addition, it operates as a subcontractor for defense contractors and commercial contractors, as well as a contractor for the United States Department of Defense. Further, the company offers engineering, program management, supply chain management, kitting, and MRO services. Additionally, it offers welding services and metal fabrications; and electromechanical systems, harness and cable assemblies, electronic equipment, and printed circuit boards, as well as manufactures radio frequency interference/electro-magnetic interference for electronic components. The company was formerly known as Consortium of Precision Industries, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Aerostructures, Inc. in July 1992. CPI Aerostructures, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edgewood, New York.

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies. The Flexonics division provides exhaust gas recycling coolers, fuel mixing and distribution systems, and flexible couplings; and engineered expansion joints, dampers and diverters, flexible hose assemblies and control bellows, fuel cells and heat exchangers, and precision-machined components. The company was formerly known as Senior Engineering Group plc and changed its name to Senior plc in 1999. Senior plc was incorporated in 1933 and is based in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom.

